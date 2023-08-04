Fresh Talents Loom As CCSF Taekwondo Competition Return, Registration Begins

After few years, a sports fiesta – comprising grassroots Taekwondo competition, Table Tennis, Esports, among other endless sportainment is staging a comeback in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

The sporting and fun-filled packages being organised by Chika Chukwumerije Sports Foundation (CCSF) will feature an invitational grassroots Taekwondo competition as the centerpiece event with a mix of other juicy actions, laced with gifts and prizes at the end.

According to organisers, the event scheduled for Saturday August 12 will happen inside the indoor hall, package B of the prestigious Moshood Abiola National stadium Abuja.

Already, registration for the CCSF invitational tournament has begun with would-be participants mainly Taekwondo clubs, young school children, their coaches and others declaring massive interests.

Talking about the 6th edition of the Taekwondo competition, CCSF founder, Engr. Chika Chukwumerije, said plans are underway to host what has never been seen in the history of the country’s sporting events, particularly in Abuja.

While addressing stakeholders during a technical meeting, Engr. Chukwumerije, a three-time Olympian said aside searching for talents, the upcoming CCSF invitational series will present opportunities for friends, families, colleagues, business partners and others to bound, interact, wine and dine together.