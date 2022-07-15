Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sokoto Sector, has given defaulters whose vehicles and motorcycles were impounded two days’ notice to reclaim them.

The notice was contained in a press statement issued by the command PRO, Superintendent Route Commander, Salisu Mohammed Tureta, on behalf of the sector commander.

Failure to meet up with the two days window period, the vehicles and motorcycles that have stayed long in the command impoundment register are liable for auction.

The statement reads, “The Federal Road Safety Corps RS10.1, Sokoto Sector, is notifying the general public of its intention to auction vehicles and motorcycles that have long stayed in its impoundment register.

“To these ends the command is giving the members of the public a 48hours’ notice for those desiring to reclaim their vehicles and motorcycles to come forward with their valid documents and pay their fines and demurrage accrued with immediate effect.”