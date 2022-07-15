Elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark has given a massive boost to the gubernatorial ambition of deputy senate president, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

He has insisted that he would vote for Omo-Agege against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate even though he was once a member of PDP.

At a three-hour ceremony attended by top personalities from Delta State at the Asokoro home of Chief Edwin Clark in Abuja, the former federal commissioner for information who also led the struggle for the creation of Delta State in 1991 emphatically restated his confidence in Senator Omo-Agege’s capacity to turn the fortunes of the state and its people around.

“My son, you will be the governor (in 2023). Your father who is no longer with us will be proud and happy to see me, his brother working to make his son our governor. Authority belongs to God and I want to pray for you,” Clark stated, adding that Senator Omo-Agege’s administration would massively transform the state within eight years.

Clark disclosed that after seeing the massive pace of infrastructural and human capital development being executed by Senator Omo-Agege in his Delta Central senatorial district, he had advised him to spread such historically significant goodies to other parts of the state, and that Senator Omo-Agege did not hesitate in accelerating the development of areas outside his constituency.

“My vote is not because you are APC, but because you are the kind of governor I have been waiting for. A governor that will develop not only the whole of Delta, but Warri, which was the projected capital of Delta before it was changed. A governor that will not emerge by imposition. A governor that will serve the interests of the state and not of godfathers,” he said.

In his speech, Senator Omo-Agege stated that he, along with his running mate, Hon Friday Osanebi and members of their gubernatorial campaign team were starting their first round of formal consultations with a visit to Chief Edwin Clark before they begin visits to various traditional rulers on Saturday.

Omo-Agege said his developmental impact through infrastructural projects, employment, humanitarian efforts and human capital development positively impacted every town and community in Delta Central and stressed that he is seeking an opportunity to raise Delta State to a level where its development can become easily comparable with that of Lagos, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom and other leading states.

Omo-Agege lamented the deep deterioration of Warri City and infrastructural facilities across the state over the years, adding that great opportunities exist to boost tourism, road transport, education, employment and the internally-generated revenue profile of the oil-producing state.

“It is said that ‘by their fruits you shall know them’ but my achievements in Delta Central Senatorial District and beyond speak for themselves. Among others, we have done solar street lights, provision of transformers, e-libraries and numerous other projects and we have ensured the allocation of N600 million for the construction of students’ hostel accommodation in Ukwuani local government area.