The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it is set to commence contactless biometric capture with on-the-spot printing of driver’s licences as part of efforts to fully digitalise its licensing system.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed, disclosed this during a press briefing to inaugurate the 2025 ember months public enlightenment and Sensitisation campaign on Monday in Abuja.

Mohammed explained that the innovation would signal the beginning of a one-stop-shop digital process for obtaining driver’s licences in the country.

According to him, the new system will eliminate the issuance of temporary licences and significantly reduce delays and other challenges previously associated with the national driver’s licence.

“We are about to commence the contactless biometric capture with on-spot printing of the licence.

“This in which will eliminate temporary licences, thereby signalling the beginning of a digitalised one-stop-shop for processing driver’s licence.

“With this development, it is expected that delays and other challenges related to the national driver’s licence will be history,” he added.

The FRSC Corps Marshal said that the new initiative aligns with FRSC’s commitment to leveraging technology for improved service delivery and operational efficiency.

Mohammed assured that the FRSC remained dedicated to innovations that enhance transparency, accountability, and ease of access for Nigerians seeking legitimate driver’s licences.

He, however, acknowledged the critical role of government support in the FRSC’s achievements over the years.

He expressed appreciation to the Federal Government, particularly the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), for its consistent advisory oversight and encouragement.

“I wish to put it on record that government support is substantially responsible for the modest achievements of the Federal Road Safety Corps over the years,” he said.

Mohammed urged Nigerians to continue supporting the Corps as it works toward creating a safer motoring environment across the country.

Highlight of the event is a live demonstration of the process to journalists after the briefing.(NAN)