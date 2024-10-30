Rivers State Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara has said convincing steps are being taken to activate the long-abandoned Port Harcourt Tourist Beach and make it a cherished centre for promoting all related arts, culture, and tourism activities.

He explained that some steps taken so far included sand-filling the swampy section of land at the Beach and engaging a trusted investor to turn things around and manage the facility effectively.

Fubara spoke yesterday when he visited to inspect the entire beach area and access the progress of the ongoing sand-filling work at the Port Harcourt Tourist Beach, located off Churchill Road, the downtown axis of the city leading to the Borokiri area of Port Harcourt.

The governor, who was accompanied by the Commissioner of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Hon. Israel Ngbuelo, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Ishmael Tomonialadieokuma, and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Lands, Mr Alozie Nwala, said he was at the Beach to inspect the facility that has been abandoned and not put to good use for so many years.

He said: “So, part of our programme for the Rivers people and to bring Rivers State back to what it used to be is to ensure we revive the Port Harcourt Tourist Beach.

“What I came to do this afternoon is to inspect the second part of the land we recently acquired to expand this space.

“And we also have an investor willing to re-establish this place as a modern tourist centre.

“So, I am thrilled that our people are already excited that the once-forgotten Port Harcourt Tourist Beach will come back to life.”

Fubara urged the youths in the area to cooperate and support the contractors working on the project and the investor when he commences restructuring the entire Beach without sabotaging those efforts.

The governor assured that his administration would continue to do the best possible to improve the lives of all residents of the State. He said the State would soon rebound as the leading destination for tourists and all those seeking serene and peaceful relaxation centres to realise their social ambitions.