Rivers State governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has set up a seven-man judiciary panel of inquiry to investigate the arson and killings in some local government areas of th state.

Several local government secretariats in the state were attacked on Monday and some persons killed as the newly elected local government officials attempted to access their offices.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Tuesday afternoon, Secretary to the state government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, said the inauguration of the panel will hold by 4:00pm at Government House, Port Harcourt this Tuesday.

The statement listed Hon. Justice I.R. Minakirias as chairman of the committee, with Barr. Felicia Nwoke, Professor Blessing Didia; Sir Samuel Egbe, and Venerable Alex Usifor, as members while Mrs. Inyingi Brown and Barr. Uzor Ikenga will serve as secretary and counsel to the panel, respectively.

The statement read in part: “Pursuant to Section 2(1) of the Commissions of Inquiry Law, Cap 30, Laws of Rivers State of Nigeria, 1999, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, Governor of Rivers State, has approved the Setting-up of a Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the arson, killings, and wanton destruction of property at some Local Government Council Headquarters which occurred on or about Monday, October 7, 2024.

“Members of the Commission will be sworn-in today, Tuesday, October 8, 2024, at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Port Harcourt at 4 p.m. They are to be seated by 3.30p.m.”