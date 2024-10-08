A Federal High Court in Abuja has affirmed Julius Abure as the substantive national chairman of the Labour Party (LP), solidifying his leadership following a contested convention held in March 2024.

The ruling was delivered on Tuesday by Justice Emeka Nwite, who confirmed the legitimacy of the Abure-led executive committee.

In his judgment, Justice Nwite ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to officially recognise Abure as the Labour Party’s chairman.

“I am of the view and so hold that the basis of these cogent verifiable documents, the defendant’s attempt to impeach the validity of the leadership of the plaintiff fails,” the judge ruled.

He further declared, “The plaintiff has proved his case. I hereby make an order compelling the defendant to accord the plaintiff’s political party under the leadership of Barrister Julius Abure all the rights and privileges accorded a political party duly registered in Nigeria.”

The decision followed INEC’s previous non-recognition of Abure as the chairman of the LP, which the commission claimed was based on a failure to adhere to the Nigerian Constitution and Electoral Act during the convention.

INEC had argued that Abure’s term as LP national chairman expired in June 2024, and cited the party’s alleged non-compliance with legal requirements as grounds for his disqualification.

Following the convention dispute, a 29-member caretaker committee led by former Senator Nenadi Usman was appointed, after the Governor Alex Otti of Abia State organised a stakeholders’ meeting of the party in Umuahia.

The meeting also had the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi, and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed in attendance.