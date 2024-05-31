Ad

The conservative politician and anti-Islam activist Michael Stürzenberger has been stabbed during a public meeting in Mannheim, Germany, on Friday morning.

A police officer was also stabbed in the neck by a man wielding a knife before he was eventually overpowered by the Police.

Police shot the knifeman who injured several people in the attack at a far-right event in the German city of Mannheim.

The incident happened in the southwestern city’s Marktplatz square shortly after 11.35am local time.

A viral video clip shows the bearded attacker being shot as he stabs a policeman in the neck from behind. The officer was bent over and appeared to be helping another victim at the time.

Moments before, the video shows the attacker wrestling with a man on the ground and swinging wildly with a knife as others try to pull him off. The victim appears to have a leg wound.

In a livestream earlier in the morning, anti-Islam activist Michael Stuerzenberger was seen preparing to speak to a small crowd in the square.

Stuerzenberger has been a member of several far-right groups, including the PEGIDA movement that holds regular marches in German cities.

German interior minister Nancy Faeser said the policeman was “seriously injured” and called Islamist extremism a “great danger”.

She didn’t confirm the condition of the attacker.

“I would like to thank the police officers who intervened immediately and the doctors and paramedics who are fighting for the lives of the victims of this terrible crime,” said the minister.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, posting on X, said images of the attack were “terrible” and his thoughts were with the victims.

“Violence is absolutely unacceptable in our democracy. The perpetrator must be severely punished,” Scholz said.

Mannheim is a city of about 300,000 people south of Frankfurt.