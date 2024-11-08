Junior and senior secondary school female students have been tasked to study sciences in a bid to pave the way for future generations of women scientists who will break barriers, shatter stereotypes, and make groundbreaking contributions to the world of science.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development) of the Federal University of Technology Akure, (FUTA), Ondo State, Professor Sunday Oluyamo gave the charge on Thursday when he presented scholarships to six female science students of St. Dominic’s High School, Akure.

The initiative which aims to further encourage young girls in public secondary schools to embrace and excel in sciences, was conceived by a lecturer in the Department of Physics, Dr. Nkiruka Adesiji.

Prof. Oluyamo while congratulating the beneficiaries, encouraged them to make the most of the opportunity they have, noting, “This initiative holds particular significance in our journey towards achieving gender equality and diversity in the field of STEM.

“By investing in female students, we are not only unlocking their potentials but also opening doors to innovation and progress in the scientific community, paving the way for future generations of women scientists to break barriers, shatter stereotypes, and make groundbreaking contributions to the world of science.”

Also addressing the recipients, the initiator of the programme, Dr. Adesiji said the measure was not to provoke unhealthy rivalry between the male and female gender.

“These awards offered to the outstanding girls in Physics is not to spring up unhealthy competition between the girls and the boys. The only person you are to compete with is yourself. Charge yourself each day to study hard so as to be better than whoever you were yesterday”.

She also encouraged the students to work hard without being discouraged by the present financial situations of their respective families.

Adesiji reminded that “when unexpected opportunities show up, only the prepared ones will harness the benefits,” reechoing to the students that, education is not a scam, “School no be scam,” she added.

She added that the initiative is a commitment towards encouraging girls in secondary school classes to embrace science subjects, empowering girls already studying science, organising awards to celebrate the students’ achievements and inspiring young women to pursue careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields.

“The initiative aims to bridge gender disparity in STEM by providing scholarships and mentorship to young female students who show promise in science subjects,” she added.

An Associate Professor of Physics in the Department of Physics, Dr. Oluwayomi Faromika also congratulated the students on behalf of the Women in Physics, FUTA Chapter and charged them to be the best in all they do.

Principal of the school; Mrs. Tolulope Akinwunmi lauded the DVCD and the initiator of the scholarship, noting that such encouragement plays a critical role in fostering academic excellence and confidence among young women.

Beneficiaries of the N20,000 scholarship each include Oluwajana Similoluwa, Yusuf Esther and Ajibola Jesutofunmi who came first, second, and third positions in Physics subject during the 2023/2024 promotion examination from Senior Secondary School (SSS1) to SS2.

The rest are Afilaka Aanuoluwapo, Olajide Tolulope and Hammed Islamia Opeyemi who came first, second, and third positions in Physics during the 2023/2024 promotion examination from SS2 to SS3.

One of the recipients who spoke on behalf of the students, Oluwajana Similoluwa, expressed her gratitude, saying, “This scholarship has given me hope and made me believe in my ability to succeed in my studies. I am motivated to work even harder and one day, make a difference in my chosen field.”

Adesiji hopes to extend the gesture to more public schools in the region in aligning with the mission to broaden the vision of increasing female representation in science-related professions.