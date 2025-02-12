Nigeria’s most prestigious music award, The Headies, has unveiled the nominations list for its 17th edition, with hip-hop artist Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, leading the pack.
The highly anticipated announcement, made on Wednesday via the award show’s official X handle, featured a mix of local and international artists who have made significant contributions to the music industry over the past year.
Odumodublvck secured the highest number of nominations with five nods, cementing his dominance in the Nigerian music scene. Following closely behind are Afropop sensation Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, a.k.a Ayra Starr, and street-hop star Crown Uzama, a.k.a Shallipopi, who both earned three nominations each.
Odumodublvck also stands out in the Best Collaboration category, where he competes with two songs alongside industry heavyweights such as Chike, Wizkid, Zlatan, Asa, and Tiwa Savage.
A poignant moment in this year’s nominations is the recognition of the late Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad. Despite his tragic passing on September 12, 2023, Mohbad posthumously secured three nominations, reflecting the lasting impact of his music.
The nominations included categories such as Producer of the Year, Best Recording of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Best R&B Single, Rookie of the Year, Best Rap Single, Best Vocal Performance (Female), Music Video of the Year, and Best Collaboration.
Hereunder is the full list of the nominees:
Music Video of the Year
Charm – Rema, Oerlinks and Folarin Oludare
Metaverse – Jyde Ajala
Like Ice Spice – Perlinks and Emeka Shine Shine
Ojapiano – Mattmax
Egwu – Director Pink
Showa – TG Omori
Na Money – Dammy Twitch
Best Vocal Performance (Female)
Ayra Star – Last Heartbreak Song
Niniola – Level
Simi – Stranger
Liya – I’m Done
Yemi Alade – Tomorrow
Best Rap Single
Cast – Odumodu Blvck and Shallipopi
Blood on the dance floor – Bloody Civilian, Wale and Odumodu Blvck
Hallelujah – Ladipoe, Rozzz, and Morello
Canada – Magnito
Ije Nwoke – Jeriq
Rookie of the year
Zerry DL
Taves
Kaestyles
Llona
Best R&B single
Qing Madi – Vision
Jonny Drille – For You
Simi – Stranger
Tems – Burning
Ayra Star – Last Heartbreak Song ft Giveon
Songwriter of the Year
Simisola Kosoko – Stranger (Simi)
Chimamanda Pearl Chukwuma – Vision (Qing Madi)
Michael Ajuma Attah – Can’t Breathe (Llona)
Emoseh Khamofu – Family Meeting (Bloody Civilian)
Fuayefika Maxwell – Stages of Life (Wizard Chan)
Producer of the year
Sarz – Happiness
London – Ozeba
Magicsticks – Basquiat
Rema/Producer X/Cubeats/Deatz/Klimperboy – Hehehe
Dibs – Different Pattern
Best Recording of the Year
Tems – Burning
Seyi Vibez – Different Pattern
Burna Boy – Higher
Ayra Star and Giveon – Last Heartbreak Song
Sarz and Lojay – Billions
Best Collaboration
Emotions – Tiwa Savage ft Asa
Blood on the dance floor – Odumodu Blvck, Bloody Civilian and Wale
Cast – Shallipopi ft Odumodu Blvck
Egwu – Chike ft Mohbad
Ole – Qing Madi ft Bnxn
Twe Twe remix – Kizz Daniel ft Davido
IDK – Wizkid ft Zlatan
Best Street-hop artiste
Seyi Vibez – Different Patterns
Ayo Maff – Dealer ft (Fire Boy)
Shallipopi – Cast ft (Odumodu Blvck)
Zhus Jdo – Johnbull
Mohbad – Ask About me
Afrobeats Single of the Year
Big Big Things – Young John ft Kizz Daniel and Seyi Vibez
Twe Twe remix – Kizz Daniel ft Davido
Egwu – Chike ft Mohbad
Remember – Asake
Ogechi remix – Hyce, Boypee, and Brown Joel ft Davido
Big Baller – Flavour
The Headies remains a benchmark for excellence in Nigerian music, celebrating the creativity and influence of artists both within and beyond the country’s borders. As the awards ceremony approaches, fans and industry stakeholders eagerly anticipate who will take home the coveted trophies.