Nigeria’s most prestigious music award, The Headies, has unveiled the nominations list for its 17th edition, with hip-hop artist Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, leading the pack.

The highly anticipated announcement, made on Wednesday via the award show’s official X handle, featured a mix of local and international artists who have made significant contributions to the music industry over the past year.

Odumodublvck secured the highest number of nominations with five nods, cementing his dominance in the Nigerian music scene. Following closely behind are Afropop sensation Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, a.k.a Ayra Starr, and street-hop star Crown Uzama, a.k.a Shallipopi, who both earned three nominations each.

Odumodublvck also stands out in the Best Collaboration category, where he competes with two songs alongside industry heavyweights such as Chike, Wizkid, Zlatan, Asa, and Tiwa Savage.

A poignant moment in this year’s nominations is the recognition of the late Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad. Despite his tragic passing on September 12, 2023, Mohbad posthumously secured three nominations, reflecting the lasting impact of his music.

The nominations included categories such as Producer of the Year, Best Recording of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Best R&B Single, Rookie of the Year, Best Rap Single, Best Vocal Performance (Female), Music Video of the Year, and Best Collaboration.

Hereunder is the full list of the nominees:

Music Video of the Year

Charm – Rema, Oerlinks and Folarin Oludare

Metaverse – Jyde Ajala

Like Ice Spice – Perlinks and Emeka Shine Shine

Ojapiano – Mattmax

Egwu – Director Pink

Showa – TG Omori

Na Money – Dammy Twitch

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

Ayra Star – Last Heartbreak Song

Niniola – Level

Simi – Stranger

Liya – I’m Done

Yemi Alade – Tomorrow

Best Rap Single

Cast – Odumodu Blvck and Shallipopi

Blood on the dance floor – Bloody Civilian, Wale and Odumodu Blvck

Hallelujah – Ladipoe, Rozzz, and Morello

Canada – Magnito

Ije Nwoke – Jeriq

Rookie of the year

Zerry DL

Taves

Kaestyles

Llona

Best R&B single

Qing Madi – Vision

Jonny Drille – For You

Simi – Stranger

Tems – Burning

Ayra Star – Last Heartbreak Song ft Giveon

Songwriter of the Year

Simisola Kosoko – Stranger (Simi)

Chimamanda Pearl Chukwuma – Vision (Qing Madi)

Michael Ajuma Attah – Can’t Breathe (Llona)

Emoseh Khamofu – Family Meeting (Bloody Civilian)

Fuayefika Maxwell – Stages of Life (Wizard Chan)

Producer of the year

Sarz – Happiness

London – Ozeba

Magicsticks – Basquiat

Rema/Producer X/Cubeats/Deatz/Klimperboy – Hehehe

Dibs – Different Pattern

Best Recording of the Year

Tems – Burning

Seyi Vibez – Different Pattern

Burna Boy – Higher

Ayra Star and Giveon – Last Heartbreak Song

Sarz and Lojay – Billions

Best Collaboration

Emotions – Tiwa Savage ft Asa

Blood on the dance floor – Odumodu Blvck, Bloody Civilian and Wale

Cast – Shallipopi ft Odumodu Blvck

Egwu – Chike ft Mohbad

Ole – Qing Madi ft Bnxn

Twe Twe remix – Kizz Daniel ft Davido

IDK – Wizkid ft Zlatan

Best Street-hop artiste

Seyi Vibez – Different Patterns

Ayo Maff – Dealer ft (Fire Boy)

Shallipopi – Cast ft (Odumodu Blvck)

Zhus Jdo – Johnbull

Mohbad – Ask About me

Afrobeats Single of the Year

Big Big Things – Young John ft Kizz Daniel and Seyi Vibez

Twe Twe remix – Kizz Daniel ft Davido

Egwu – Chike ft Mohbad

Remember – Asake

Ogechi remix – Hyce, Boypee, and Brown Joel ft Davido

Big Baller – Flavour

The Headies remains a benchmark for excellence in Nigerian music, celebrating the creativity and influence of artists both within and beyond the country’s borders. As the awards ceremony approaches, fans and industry stakeholders eagerly anticipate who will take home the coveted trophies.