President Bola Tinubu has met with Google CEO Sundar Pichai in Paris, France, to discuss a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating Nigeria’s role in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital innovation.

In a post on his official X handle on Wednesday, the president stated that the meeting focused on five key areas, including enhancing scalable cloud infrastructure, equipping the workforce with future-ready skills, fostering AI research and innovation, driving cloud adoption, and positioning Nigeria as a global tech hub.

President Tinubu highlighted Nigeria’s emerging AI ecosystem, citing the government’s collaboration with Awarri Technologies to develop critical AI software infrastructure.

The initiative includes the creation of data capture platforms and a large language model (LLM) for Nigerian languages in partnership with the National Centre for AI and Robotics (NCAIR).

The proposed collaboration with Google aligns with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises economic diversification through industrialisation, digitisation, and technological advancement.

The President wrote: “I enjoyed engaging in crucial discussions about advancing Nigeria’s role in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital innovation with you in Paris, Sundar @sundarpichai.

“We are also exploring partnership opportunities with Google, which will focus on five key areas: enhancing scalable cloud infrastructure, equipping our workforce with essential skills for the future, promoting AI innovation and research, driving cloud adoption, and elevating Nigeria’s standing in the global tech landscape as a hub for innovation and AI transition.

“It is worth noting that Nigeria already has some bright prospects in the AI space, including the likes of Awarri Technologies @awarritech, with whom the Federal Government is currently collaborating to build critical AI software infrastructure to meet the needs of the local market unique to our arts and culture, languages, and society, amongst others, which have mostly been put on the backburner by current existing models.

“This includes data capture platforms and an LLM for Nigerian languages in partnership with our National Centre for AI and Robitics @NCAIRNigeria.

“This partnership conversation with Google aligns seamlessly with our Renewed Hope Agenda, which emphasises economic diversification through industrialisation, digitisation, and innovation.

“This will empower businesses, create new opportunities, and establish Nigeria as a significant player in the global digital economy.

“The Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy @FMCIDENigeria will provide strategic oversight, while NITDA @NITDANigeria will spearhead the implementation.

“Nigeria is poised to take the lead in AI and technology—this is merely the start of an exciting journey!”