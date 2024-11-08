The Kano State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it has arrested 25 suspected drug peddlers at the Filin Idi area in Kano state.

The command said items recovered from the suspects include over 10kg of assorted illicit substances such as cannabis sativa, diazepam, Exol, suck and die, rubber solution, pregabaline and locally produced weapons.

Spokesperson of the Command, Sadiq Maigatari, in a statement quoted the state Commander, Abubakar Ahmad to have described the arrests as a bold move to combating drug trafficking and related crimes in the state.

He explained that the hotspot has long been associated with drug dealing and other social vices, including phone snatching and mindless thuggery.

“The NDLEA’s efforts to dismantle this network have yielded significant results, ensuring a safer environment for Kano residents.

“Simultaneously, the Command revisited the Danagundi construction site, apprehending six additional suspects.

“This coordinated operation demonstrates the command’s unwavering commitment to eradicating drug-related crimes in the state.

The statement however warned that drug related crimes will not be tolerated as the command will continue to disrupt drug trafficking networks and apprehend suspects.

In a related development, the state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) arrested a 24-year-old man, Amir Mohammed, a resident of Ja’en in Gwale local government of the state for inflicting injuries and robbing one Alhaji Mustafa Abubakar.

Spokesperson of the Command, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said the suspect was arrested at Federal Housing Estate, Sharada, Kano when he forcefully broke into a house at midnight, stabbed the victim and his family on their bodies and left them in a pool of blood.

“The victim, one Alhaji Mustafa Abubakar was stabbed by the suspect on 11 sensitive parts of his body, ranging from neck, chest etc in an evil attempts to kill and Robb him of his smartphone and laptop which preliminary investigation by NSCDC revealed will be used to empty his various bank accounts.

“The suspect had earlier entered the same compound 8 days previously and stole the victim’s two Sim cards,” Abdullahi said.

While noting that the victim has been taken to hospital for medical attention, Abdullahi noted that the suspect was under investigation while his accomplice, one Abbas Danmama was being trailed.