German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has failed to secure a vote of confidence in parliament, a situation that warrants early elections on 23 February.

Scholz, who called Monday’s vote, was widely expected to lose it. He however, believes that an early election was his best chance of reviving his party’s political fortunes.

This development is coming around two months after the collapse of Scholz’s three-party coalition government, which left the chancellor leading a minority administration.

Prior to Monday’s vote, Scholz said it would now be up to voters to “determine the political course of our country”, teeing up what is likely to be a fiercely fought election campaign but losing Monday’s no-confidence vote was the outcome Scholz had wanted.

This means that elections can now happen in February, rather than in September as originally scheduled.

There were 207 MPs, mainly from his own party, who voted for Scholz, while 394 voted against him and 116 abstained.

Following the collapse of three-party governing coalition in November, the Chancellor had been reliant on support from the opposition conservatives to pass any new laws, effectively rendering his administration a lame-duck government.

Considering Germany’s troubled economy and the global crises facing the West, staggering on until the scheduled election date of September 2025 may be perceived as irresponsible by the voters.

Scholz’s Social Democratic Party (SDP) is far behind in opinion polls, while the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) under Friedrich Merz appears to be on course for a return to government.

Ahead of Monday’s vote, Scholz said the snap election was an opportunity to set a new course for the country and called for “massive” investment, particularly in defence, while Merz said more debt would be a burden for younger generations.