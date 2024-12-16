Transcorp Hotels Plc has named Mrs. Uzo Oshogwe as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO), effective January 1, 2025.

Mrs. Oshogwe, who currently serves as the MD/CEO of Afriland Properties Ltd, is set to take over from Mrs. Dupe Olusola, whose tenure witnessed remarkable achievements in Nigeria’s hospitality sector.

Mrs. Oshogwe’s appointment came at a time when Transcorp Hotels was positioning itself for greater growth in the hospitality industry. The company, a subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp Group), was renowned for its flagship property, Transcorp Hilton Abuja, and its commitment to delivering world-class experiences.

Mrs. Dupe Olusola, appointed as MD/CEO in March 2020, led the company to significant milestones during her tenure. Prior to joining Transcorp Hotels, she served as Group Head, Marketing at United Bank for Africa Plc, and became a notable figure on social media, where she inspired hundreds of thousands of followers with her leadership insights and motivational content.

Mrs. Oshogwe has now stepped into this legacy of excellence, bringing with her a wealth of experience in driving organizational growth. Her tenure at Afriland Properties Ltd saw her spearheading key initiatives that bolstered the company’s performance and market position.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Emmanuel N. Nnorom, Chairman of the Board of Directors, expressed confidence in Mrs. Oshogwe’s ability to steer the company to new heights.

“Uzo Oshogwe’s exceptional leadership skills and extensive experience in driving organizational growth make her the right person to continue building on Dupe Olusola’s remarkable achievements at Transcorp Hotels Plc. Her expertise aligns perfectly with our vision to create value and deliver excellence in the hospitality industry,” Mr. Nnorom said.

Under her leadership, the company is expected to consolidate its position as a leading player in Nigeria’s hospitality sector.

Transcorp Hotels enjoyed a strong performance2024, with its Profit Before Tax (PBT) surging by 34% to N2.41 billion, up from N1.80 billion in 2022. Additionally, the company’s share price rose by 51%, making it one of the best-performing stocks of 2023.

This growth was a testament to the company’s commitment to innovation and operational excellence, a standard that Mrs. Oshogwe is expected to uphold and enhance.

Investors and stakeholders are optimistic about the next phase of Transcorp Hotels Plc under Mrs. Oshogwe’s leadership. With her proven track record and industry expertise, she is well-positioned to build on the foundation laid by Mrs. Olusola, driving the company toward greater innovation, strategic expansion, and sustained profitability.

Transcorp Hotels Plc remains a beacon of excellence in Nigeria’s hospitality industry, and Mrs. Oshogwe’s appointment is set to usher in a new chapter of growth and transformation for the iconic brand.