Tinubu Begins Monetary Policy Reforms, Floats Naira

In line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s promise to carry out monetary policy reforms, particularly to ensure a single exchange rate for Nigeria, the new management of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday adopted a clean float foreign exchange management, a possibility it foreclosed for years.

In a press statement signed by its director in charge of financial markets, Angela Sere-Ejembi, the apex bank announced immediate changes to operations in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange (FX) market.