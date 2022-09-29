Telecommunications giant, Globacom, on Thursday in Lagos, unveiled the multiple athletic records-holder, Tobi Amusan, as Global Brand Ambassador.

Amusan, who is the first female athlete signed by the telecommunication company, is the first Nigerian ever to win Gold at the World Athletics Championships after racing to a stunning world record time of 12.06s. She also won Gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Speaking at the unveiling, Amusan promised to be a worthy Ambassador of Glo, saying Globacom has an history of rewarding hardwork.

According to her, “Globalcom is a company that I’ve always admired. And I’m delighted to have this opportunity to work with globacom. As we all know, Globacom has a long history of rewarding excellence and empowering people. I am happy to join a long list of stars like Anthony Joshua, Mikel Obi, Osaze Odewingie among others. As a global ambassador, I hope to mentor and inspire younger people to achieve their goals.

“I’m going to do my very best to be a good representative of the company and use that to inspire the next generation. However, I am grateful to the chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga, for giving me this amazing opportunity. And thanks to everyone that has made it possible. And I’m also thankful to everyone that has taken the time out to attend this event.”

She advised Nigerian youths to be focused and go for whatever they set to acheive.

Speaking earlier, the regional manager, Lagos, Lawrence Odediran, said the company was proud of Amusan’s achievements, saying she’s an embodiment of the Nigerian spirit.

“At Globacom, we are very proud of what Tobi Amusan has achieved in her athletics career. She is an embodiment of the Nigerian spirit of resilience, hardwork and enterprise which enabled her to excel irrespective of the enormity of the challenges she encountered in her quest for success. As a Glo Ambassador, Tobi Amusan, will represent the company and project the image of the brand across the world.

“She will be a constant reminder to all youths across the African continent that hardwork pays and that there is no limit to their ambitions.

“She has become a testimony to the famous saying of Malcom X that the future belongs to those who prepare for it today. She prepared very hard in the previous years and today belongs to her. Tomorrow is also waiting for other determined Nigerian and African youths who begin their preparations today.

“Today’s unveiling is, therefore, a further confirmation of Globacom’s commitment to the empowerment of Nigerians and the development of Nigerian sports. We restate our pledge to continue to support the development of the sector,” Odediran stated.