Glovo, in collaboration with NIPOST and the Nigerian Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, will be hosting a summit aimed at accelerating the growth of Nigeria’s e-commerce industry.

Themed ‘Accelerating E-commerce through Digital and Physical Infrastructure Integration’, the event will bring together key industry stakeholders to discuss challenges and opportunities in the sector while charting a path toward sustainable growth.

The event will feature a keynote speech from the minister for Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, titled: ‘The Future of E-commerce in Nigeria: Integrating Digital and Physical Infrastructures for Growth’.

His address will provide critical insights into the government’s vision for advancing digital commerce and fostering a more inclusive economy.

Speaking on the impact of this collaboration, postmaster general of NIPOST, Tola Odeyemi stated that, “Nigeria’s digital economy continues to evolve, but e-commerce growth is hindered by logistical gaps, particularly in last-mile delivery. The Ministry is dedicated to creating an enabling environment for digital commerce to flourish in Nigeria.”

Odeyemi said, this summit is an essential step toward integrating policy, innovation, and infrastructure to drive inclusive economic growth, saying, “our collaboration with Glovo is a step towards a future where digital commerce reaches every corner of the country, unlocking economic opportunities and driving national development.”

A major highlight of the summit will be the launch of Glovo’s Yellow Effect Africa Report, a first-of-its-kind study that examines how Glovo is contributing to the digital transformation of local economies across Africa.

The report provides insights into the barriers and opportunities shaping Nigeria’s digital commerce landscape while showcasing Glovo’s impact in fostering SME growth, financial inclusion, and last-mile delivery innovation across the continent.

General manager, Glovo Nigeria, Lamide Akinola emphasised the significance of the summit, stating that, “this event marks a pivotal moment for Nigeria’s e-commerce sector. At Glovo, we are committed to fostering an ecosystem where businesses, especially SMEs can thrive through digital transformation. By launching the Yellow Effect Report in Nigeria, we aim to provide actionable insights that will drive sustainable growth in the industry.”

Regional head of Government & Public Relations, sub/Saharan Africa, Glovo, Chidera Akwuba underscored the role of collaboration in advancing e-commerce, explaining that “collaboration is key to unlocking Nigeria’s e-commerce potential.

“This event brings together industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to discuss tangible solutions that will strengthen the digital and physical infrastructure needed to scale digital commerce sustainably with a vision to build the largest online marketplace, giving everyone access to anything in their city within minutes, we could not be more elated about this collaboration,” he pointed out.

The event is expected to lay the groundwork for transformative policies and strategic partnerships that will propel Nigeria’s e-commerce industry forward. Also, the summit represents a bold step toward a more connected and thriving e-commerce ecosystem in Nigeria.