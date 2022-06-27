The second batch of 552 pilgrims from Kwara State departed the Ilorin International Airport yesterday to Saudi Arabia.

The Muslim pilgrims boarded Max Airline which taxied off at exactly 2:49pm.

On board were also seven pilgrims from Ekiti State and one from Ondo states.

The first batch of 539 intending Muslim pilgrims from the state were on Sunday June 19, 2022 airlifted to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

They also boarded Max Air with flight number VM3013.

Relatives of the pilgrims thronged the hajj transit camp and the airport to see off the pilgrims.