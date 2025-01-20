47th US President Donald J. Trump has vowed to “put America first” and “rebalance” the scales of justice, saying that his life was saved to make America great again.

Trump spoke in his inaugural address to Americans and the world at large shortly after taking the oath office for a second term as President of the United States (POTUS) on Monday.

“My life was saved for a reason. I was saved by God to make America great again,” Trump declared, standing before a crowd inside the Rotunda of the United States Capitol. His statement drew thunderous applause from his supporters, while his predecessors, including Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and George W. Bush, watched in silence.

Trump, sworn in by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., used the moment to set the tone for his presidency, outlining plans for immediate executive actions, including a declaration of a national emergency at the southern border.

“I will declare a national emergency at the border,” he said, receiving another standing ovation. Trump previously invoked emergency powers in 2019 to fund the border wall and signalled his intent to go even further this time, including deploying military assets to the region.

Former President Biden and immediate-past Vice President Kamala Harris remained expressionless throughout Trump’s speech, particularly during his remarks on immigration and justice reform. Biden, watching with his hand over his mouth, refrained from applauding as Trump doubled down on his campaign rhetoric.

The inauguration ceremony, held indoors due to inclement weather, presented a stark contrast between tradition and Trump’s signature brand of political disruption. While past inaugurations have emphasised unity and bipartisanship, Trump took aim at what he described as years of persecution, referring to the criminal investigations against him as politically motivated.

The event also included a notable exchange at the White House before the swearing in ceremony. Biden and Trump, who met briefly before departing for the Capitol, exchanged pleasantries despite their deep political rivalry. “Welcome home,” Biden told Trump and his wife, Melania, as they arrived at the executive mansion.