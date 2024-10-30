Golden Terra Oil has won the Outstanding Campaign of the Year award at the 2024 National Marketing Stakeholders Summit and Awards.

According to the company, the Balmoral Convention Centre at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, was abuzz with excitement on the 28th of September, as leaders from across the marketing industry gathered to honour innovation, creativity, and impact.

Speaking on the award, Probal Bhattacharya, Chief Marketing Officer, TGI Group, remarked, “Developing the ‘Pour Pure Love’ campaign took an immense amount of thought and insight. We wanted to create something that resonated deeply with our consumers, connecting with their everyday experiences and the role food plays in nurturing relationships. This award is a testament to how well our consumers received the campaign, and it’s incredibly motivating for our team. This win is not just ours, it belongs to the consumers who continue to support us and inspire us to do more.

In a statement, the company said, “Golden Terra Oil’s “Pour Pure Love” campaign was the highlight of the night, reaffirming the brand’s commitment to excellence beyond borders. At the core of the campaign is the recognition of the dedication, love, and nurturing spirit of mothers. Golden Terra Soya Oil understands the tireless efforts of mothers who go above and beyond to ensure that their families are fed with meals filled not just with nutrients, but with love and warmth. This campaign serves as a tribute to their unwavering commitment and as a celebration of the invaluable role they play in our lives.

“The “Pour Pure Love” campaign had captured the hearts of consumers nationwide. A deep dive into consumers feedback online reveals how well-received the campaign was, with many praising its authentic message and relatable storytelling. The campaign’s creative angle focused on the simple yet profound act of using pure, healthy oil to care for loved ones. From heartwarming commercials to engaging social media content, consumers felt a personal connection to the brand’s promise of quality and care. The campaign not only boosted brand affinity but also drove a significant spike in online engagement, with consumers sharing their cooking experiences and heartfelt moments with Golden Terra Oil.”