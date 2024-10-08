Omoluwabi Golfers Forum has called on Nigerians to help the government to build a virile nation by promoting friendships and societal values

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this was the main thrust of an event held by the Forum at the Golf and Health Signature on Sunday’s night in Abuja.

Some golf enthusiasts and participants who spoke on the sidelines of the events said the unity and peace of the nation were crucial to its growth and development.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, a special guest at the event, said that all Nigerians must rise up and fight for the peace, unity and continued existence of the nation, in spite of all the current challenges.

He commended the executives and members of the Omoluwabi Golfers Forum for establishing the platform and ensuring that it thrives, adding that it is in associations such as these that people unite and bond together.

“Golf being a unifying factor is critical, apart from the health benefits derived from it, it also gives us the opportunity to interact between ourselves and share ideas.

“The Armed Forces also is a microcosm of Nigeria as every state, tribe, religion and almost every village is represented in the Armed Forces, and that is the unity that we talk about wherever we get the opportunity.

“We know Nigeria is a big country, unfortunately there alot of countries that do not want us to be united and are doing everything possible to divide us, and that we must not allow.

“Associations like this make it impossible for them to succeed, and so I want to encourage us to get tired.

“The country is currently going through a difficult and challenging time. Yes, great countries go through challenges, but the issue is how we handle these challenges.

“Do you give up, or do you stand and fight? The truth is that if we can confront the challenges bedevilling our nation right now, we will come out stronger, more united, and developed,” he said.

President of Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, said that the golfing community is set to take golf to another level through strong friendship, network and togetherness, adding that this is what the country needs now.

“Omoluwabi has opened a new chapter and created a conducive environment for us to bring those ideals amongst Nigerians.

“Golf is more than a game. It brings people together, irrespective of tribe, religion, or interest.

“So, Omoluwabi have made a statement by bringing people from different circles to believe in togetherness, friendship, building and promoting the culture of our great country,” he said.

Prof. Bola Afolabi, the Chairman of Omoluwabi Golfers Forum, said golf is an uncompassing game that teaches one a lot of things, including integrity, unity, security, business acumen, to mention a few.

Afolabi said that the game affords members the opportunity to relax and discuss key issues with people of like minds with the purpose of contributing to national discourse and finding solutions to societal problems.

“Today’s event is a mid-year event and social gathering to learn more about the security architecture of the country.

“The goal is for us as individuals to find out how we can help the government in our own little way to promote unity and ensure sustainable development in our country.

“We want to provide sufficient awareness to our people that security is everybody’s business and inform them on how they can contribute to make the country a better place. This is why we invited the CDS to come and educate us on what we can do in our own individual capacity to help the government in building a safer nation,” he said.