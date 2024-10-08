Edo State Deputy Governor-elect, Rt Hon Dennis Idahosa led All Progressives Congress (APC) members on a protest at the Benin office of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday, allegeding plans by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Asue Ighodalo to tamper with results sheets in custody of the commission.

The protesters blocked the entrance into the INEC office thereby creating heavy gridlock around the area as they cautioned INEC against allowing anybody to tamper with the election documents.

Speaking at INEC premises, Idahosa said, “We are here at the INEC premises today because as of yesterday, we heard from a reliable source that the current governor had mobilized to come and invade the INEC premises. And while we are here as concerned Edo youths, we would not allow that to happen. That is why we are here to ensure that there is stability, there is law and order in this place.”

But Ighodalo and the PDP had obtained a court enrolled order directing INEC to, among other things, hand over the comprehensive list of all the electoral materials available in its custody for the inspection by it and Ighodalo. The party also required “the taking of the Certified True Copy thereof.”

The order was given in the suit marked EPT/ED/GOV/01M/2024 between Ighodalo Asuerinme and PDP as applicants and INEC, Okpebholo Monday and the APC as respondents.

Corroborating Ighodalo’s demand, the national publicity secretary of PDP Hon Debo Ologunagba, in a statement yesterday, condemned the reported refusal by INEC officials in state to grant it’s candidate access to the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines and other materials used in the September 21, 2024 Edo State Governorship election against the Order of Court.

APC’s protest and PDP’s legal action seeking to obtain the result sheets comes as both parties prepare to commence battle at the Electoral Tribunal over the September 21 election won by Okpebholo of the APC.

In the enrolled order, dated September 29, 2024 and signed by the secretary of the Tribunal, Mu’azu Ibrahim Bagudu Esq, the chairman of the Tribunal, Hon Justice W. I. Kpochi said “Having critically examined the details of the reliefs sought, the supporting Affidavit and Written Address of Counsel, the Application is granted in the following terms.

by ordered “That the 1st Respondent is directed to grant the Applicants or their Solicitors and Forensic documents Examiners unfettered access to and open up for inspection all electoral documents or any document in the custody of the National Chief Electoral Commissioner or any officer of the Commission/1st Respondent particularly the Voter Registers, the ballot papers, the BVAS machines, Forms EC25B, EC 25B(1), Forms EC40A and Forms EC40C which were utilised for the conduct Of the Edo State Governorship Election held on the 21st September, 2024.

“That the 1st Respondent is mandated to take immediate steps to ensure that all the Forms: EC25B, EC25B(I), EC40A, EC40C, EC40G, EC40G(I) used at the gubernatorial election of 21st of September,2024 either in the custody of the Chief National Electoral Commissioner, Resident Electoral Commissioner of Edo State or any other officer of the Commission are preserved kept temper-proof and secure pending the filing, hearing and determination of the Petition to be filed by the Applicants.

“That the 1s Respondent is further directed to produce and give to the Applicants, forthwith upon payment of appropriate fees for certification, List of accredited agents of all the political parties that participated in the Edo state gubernatorial election. Voters register for each of the polling units” among several other reliefs sought.

A member of the Applicants’ legal team, Olusegun Jolaowo (SAN) submitted the order to the INEC and was told to come back the following day (Tuesday).

He noted that there were alleged attempts by INEC officials to frustrate them from gaining access to inspect electoral materials in order to beat the Saturday deadline.

Speaking to journalists thereafter, he said, “We came here today in furtherance of our attempt to get materials to flesh up our petition in furtherance of court order received on September 29, 2024.

“When we got here today, we were unable to get an audience with the REC but we were able to meet with the head of the legal department who told us that they were preparing a schedule for our inspection.

“We have not been able to inspect because we have not been able to have access to the BIVAS (Bimodal Voter Authentication System) machines to conduct interrogation of the same with our team. So, where we are right now, is that we were told whenever the schedule is ready we would be contacted by INEC which is not what we expected today.”

All the petitioners have till next Saturday to submit their petitions.