You have been given the gubernatorial ticket of the NNPP in Gombe State to compete against an incumbent. How prepared are you and how formidable is the NNPP in Gombe State?

The NNPP, like any other political party in Gombe State, is very strong and we have our solid structure on ground and we have people of very respectful status in our fold. We have a very good and strong structure capable of winning elections any time. We are very ready to reclaim Gombe State from the people who do not have vision for the development of the state; no mission.

They have failed students, businessesmen and women, civil servants, farmers, in fact every individual in Gombe State. Before now, it was very difficult to face an incumbent governor during election but now in the case of Gombe State, it is very simple because the people of the state are tired of this kind of administration and ruling.

The people of Gombe State are tired. We had an opportunity to represent the people in the past as a member of the House of Representatives. At least, the people believed in what I did. I had just a little opportunity and with the little we were able to do then, the people were able to convince and pressurise us that we should come out and contest. That is why we are contesting and today I have the ticket as the gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

I believe that looking at my past, it is not going to be a difficult thing to run affairs of the state especially now that the incumbent governor has proven beyond reasonable doubt that he doesn’t have the capacity to take the state to the next level.

Do you see the possibility of your party winning the governorship election in view of the fact that you are contesting against two strong parties: the ruling APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)?

Well, this is even a very good reminder for the people of Gombe. In 2011 when I contested, that was the beginning of my political career. I looked at the state, I looked at what was happening then and I saw a window that the people of Gombe are well educated in terms of elections and what have you. So, the issue of incumbency or god-fatherism does not work in Gombe. It is a mere saying and imagination.

I proved that in 2011. When we saw the window, we believed that we could do better than what was on the ground then; I ran for the seat of the House of Representatives under the platform of the then CPC which was very unpopular then, but when we got into the party, we were able to restructure it. We got the right people and then we ran and today the story is there to tell. The people of Gombe believed in our course, determination and they elected me to represent Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency with the highest votes among all of the 360 members of the House of Representatives in Nigeria. That shows the kind of understanding, commitment and belief that the people of Gombe State have in me.

The little chance we had to be on the seat, I was the only voice of opposition coming from the opposition party, but with the little that was coming to me, I was able to put in things for the constituents and the good people of Gombe. As as at today, more than 10 years after, if you go to every ward of the state, you will see what legacies we left behind that we are very proud of.

What are those legacies?

We did a lot of water projects, provided a lot of big boreholes; motorised boreholes in every of the 31 wards of the state that I represented. We also engaged in a lot educational support in terms of classes and other educational materials. We also supported a lot of youths and women who are today self-reliant and even helping others.

We were also able to help a lot of youths to start small-scale businesses in order not to rely on government for everything and a lot of them have succeeded. We equally encouraged many of them by giving them scholarships and today, a lot of them have graduated through the scholarship.That is why the people of my constituency are standing firm and sound for my contest.

What inspired you to contest for governor of Gombe State?

In the beginning, I was jittery, contemplating whether I should contest or not, but the pressure from supporters was so much that I can’t say no because of the love of the people of my state and the love they showed me when they elected me as a member of the House of Representatives. So, I have to listen to them; I have to take it. That is why I am contesting and the circumstance in 2011 when we were in opposition and we were able to win the hearts of the people, to believe in us and elected us when it was not even this bad, is also a motivation.

If you look at the situation now that the APC has failed the people of the state and the PDP too had an opportunity even though they did well, far, far better than what is happening now. I am one of founding fathers of the APC in Gombe State, but I am telling you this that the APC has totally failed. The PDP was even better, even though the very unfortunate part is that the candidate of the PDP, I don’t think that is the right person. That party has done well but the person who is running the ticket as of today cannot do any better than the APC.

That is why our alternative is the best. We have people of very competent political prowess and backgrounds. I believe that in 2023, we will take over the state.

Winning elections is all about effective mobilisation of voters. How soon are you starting your campaigns to mobilise the voters scattered in the 114 wards of the state?

Very soon, just a matter of time. We are not rushing. It is not a matter of rushing that today the campaign has started and tomorrow will have to stop. We don’t want to make mistakes, that is the situation. The case is to do the right thing; put the house in order, put the right people in place that are capable and know the state very well. So, very soon, in a matter of weeks, we will kickstart the campaigns. As soon as we flag off the campaign, no stopping because the structure is firm. We have a lot of structures, not just one structure, we have a lot of things we are working on. Apart from the party structure, the campaign structure, the coordinators, we have so many layers of the campaign. In fact, we have not officially started the campaign but a lot of people have been consulted. We are doing a lot because it is not only in the public but you have to talk to the right people so that you don’t start without consulting with the people which is the most important thing to do. So, we are doing that and I am sure that by the time we start, you will be able to see a lot of positive changes.

There is an allegation that you did not go for the mandatory one year NYSC, so you do not possess the NYSC discharge certificate. What is your reaction to this allegation by the PDP candidate?

Well, just as you have rightly said, the case is before a court of competent jurisdiction so I may not want to pre-empt what the court will say but what is happening is just one of the things that shows clearly that those in the PDP are afraid. They are weakened and they are seeing a big problem. But to me, that is not the issue. Let us discuss issues, not problems. You are trying to shy away from the reality by accusing this and that. If you could remember, I am not the only person that the PDP candidate has taken to court; even the APC governorship candidate was taken to court because he, the PDP candidate is a very funny man. He wants to win the election not through the ballot but outside the box. He wants to win in the court and that is why he is running up and down.

I ran for the House of Representatives and won to represent the people of my federal constituency at the 7th and 8th assembly. I have my credentials, everything is intact. In fact, if not because he is in a hurry, we attended the same university with him. How can you then go to the court and tell the court that I did not do my NYSC and did not have the NYSC certificate? That is funny. If that is the kind of governor he will make, that is not the kind people of Gombe need. We need people who can discuss issues, don’t distract the process. Don’t misguide the voters with flimsy accusations and excuses because you are so desperate and you want to take power by all means and you are scared of even going to the polls. You want to win elections in the court with some lousy and frivolous claims and speculations or lies that the candidate does not have this or that.

To me, it is just a distraction. It is lazy people who have time to discuss people; they don’t have competence to contend with others. The PDP candidate is not strong, he is not popular, he is just a paper-weight politically. So, that is not the kind of people we need in Gombe State. Let us discuss issues; let us discuss how we are going to provide water for the people who are common men in Gombe State. Let us discuss how we can provide quality healthcare service delivery to the people. Let us discuss how we are going to support our teeming youths to be proactive and productive in the society instead of them running around the streets as political thugs, Yan-Kalare and other urchins.

We should not be heating up the polity by talking about ourselves, claiming you didn’t have this or that so ‘they should leave it for me.’ No, that is not politics. Although, I don’t blame him because he has never won any elections even in the classroom. He has never won; he has never ever been a class monitor. So, he doesn’t understand. He thinks that he is going to get it in the court. No, that is not the case. So, as far as I am concerned, it is just a distraction, there is nothing like that. It is a sign that he is afraid to go to the polls. He thinks that there is a shortcut to power; there is no shortcut to power.

What is your word to the electorate in Gombe State?

I want to call the attention of our teeming youths. This time around, we have to practice politics without bitterness. We have to practice politics without thuggery. We have to practice politics without hurting anyone. We have to be very clear and specific on our candidates. We should not vote for people who are asking us to go to the streets and kill ourselves. Rather, we should know that after the elections, there is life. The entire people of Gombe is just like one family. If in the process of elections you hurt someone, you kill someone, the elections will go and we will be together.

Let us practice politics like playing football match. We just go into the pitch and after the match, we shake each other, wine and dine together. There is no permanent enemy in politics. So, this is the message I want to extend to the youths in particular. Let us come together and select leaders that have the capabilities. Let us not be instigated into killing ourselves because of politics. We have to practice politics like a game. After it, we should sit together, play together, wine together, eat together and be happy together. It does not worth the trouble to intimidate or to kill anyone because of politics, let us practice politics of peace; politics without bitterness.