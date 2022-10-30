Wife of the Olu Of Warri, Olori Atuwatse III, has expressed satisfaction with an agri-tech project, the Iyara Love Garden, to support businesses among youths in Warri Kingdom of Delta State.

Speaking on the recent harvest from the garden, she pointed out that beyond the harvest, the garden would also give young people the opportunity to learn and attain financial literacy.

Early this year, the Olu, Ogiame Atuwatse III and his wife commissioned the ‘Love Garden Project’ in Iyara.

Olori had during the commissioning stated that the project, through the monarch’s partnership with CleverMinda Education Foundation, was targeted at teaching children in the community techniques in agriculture and its role in societal development.

She said, “The Love Garden is really not just because of its yield but because of the many symbolic allusions it poses teaching the children life lessons about timing, planting, waiting and harvesting.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Additionally, they are also being introduced to financial literacy through trades. The kids of Iyara community held a market day and sold the ugwu they harvested, realizing N6,250 from sales.

“Knowing what to do with money is important. But teaching kids about earning money is an essential step. They need to understand how to earn starting with kids-friendly jobs such as this trade from their garden proceeds. The Iyara kids are off to a great start and I celebrate with them today.”