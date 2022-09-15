The Gombe State deputy governor Manassah Jatau has charged nephrology experts in the country to undertake more researches on diseases affecting the kidney and proffer medical solutions to stop the spread of the disease.

He gave the charge yesterday when he represented Governor Inuwa Yahaya as a special guest of honour during the 15th Annual Scientific Conference organised by the Nigerian Association of Nephrology Nurses in collaboration with Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria at International Hotel, Gombe.

The deputy governor noted the compelling need for the association to strengthen and widen their tentacles by massively educating the public on the prevention, causes, symptoms and effects of kidney diseases.

“The Nigeria Association of Nephrology Nurses that is concerned with the medical study of human beings particularly with everything about kidney from its state of being normal through all the stages that warrant a replacement theory is considered very important.

“That being the case, you are to go into more researches to identify other causes of the sickness of the kidney quite apart from what is available in your textbooks,” he said.