The governor of Gombe State, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, has inaugurated a steering committee for the proposed Gombe Investment Summit (GoInvest 22) with a mandate to committee members to commit themselves to successfully hosting the first edition of the summit.

Governor Yahaya, who inaugurated the committee over the weekend, expressed confidence that the setting up of the committee would see to the successful hosting of the investment summit.

The Gombe State deputy governor, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau, who would serve as the committee’s chairman, represented the governor.

He urged the committee members to devote their time to attracting investors that would help grow Gombe State economically.

“I urge all us of to take this assignment seriously, devote our time so that we have investors that will help in arresting the socio-economic challenges that are confronting us,” the governor said.

The steering committee has four terms of reference, which include providing strategic guidance in the actualisation and successful hosting of Gombe Investment.

Others were to liaise with government and private sector operators to ensure participation in the summit and to drive pre-summit engagements and post-summit follow-ups.

The Gombe State’s investment summit tagged GoInvest 2022, will hold between October 11 and 12.

Members of the steering committee are Gombe State deputy governor, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau, Dr Umaru Kwairanga – chairman, Gombe State Investment and Property Dev Co Ltd, Haruna Jalo Waziri – Managing Director/CEO, Central Securities Clearing Systems Plc, Muhammad K Ahmed, Mohammed Magaji, Commissioner of Finance and Dr Ishiyaku Mohammed who will serve as the secretary.

The summit is facilitated by Gombe State Government and other partners under the patronage of Vice President Yomi Osinbajo, and the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) in the State.

Gombe State is centrally located in the North-East geo-political zone of the country. It provides a favourable investment environment as the state ranks Number 1 in the ease of doing business, acting as a logistical centre and a gateway to Northern Nigeria, Nigeria, Africa, and the global markets.

The GoInvest 2022 Summit, with the theme, “Industrialization, the pathway to Innovation, Transformation and Development of Gombe State,” aims to find, engage, and attract new investment leads, market Nigeria as a top investment location, and facilitate interactions between potential investors and the state.

Business to Business and Business to Government meetings, Ready to Offer Investment Projects, Premium Land, Public Private Partnership (PPP) Projects, and other opportunities are all open to investors, financiers, investment facilitation agents, and companies interested in doing business with the Gombe State.

On the fringes of COP27, the Summit also hopes to facilitate agreements that would promote growth in key industries and demonstrate Gombe State’s leadership in the fight against climate change.