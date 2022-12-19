Ahead of the 2023 general election, the campaign train of Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, was at the savannah plains of Kwami East to canvas for support from voters in the area. Kwami East comprises Doho, Malam Sidi, Kwami, Malleri, Jurara and Daban Fulani wards.

Addressing APC supporters in the six wards visited, Governor Inuwa said he has substantially delivered on campaign promises made to the people while seeking their mandate in 2019.

The governor said Kwami local government area was part of his administration’s efforts to deliver on projects that have direct bearing on the lives of the people.

He therefore called on the people of Kwami East to vote for the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming general election from top to bottom in the interest of continuity and the provision of the dividends of democracy.

Governor Inuwa was equally at the palace of the senior district head of Kwami where he met with district and ward heads. He praised the governor for his cosmopolitan approach to issues regarding the social, economic and infrastructural development of the state.

Governor Inuwa had earlier intimated the traditional leadership in Kwami district and party faithful that his administration is more than ever poised to churn out policies, programmes and projects that will better the lots of the people. He said despite some challenges, his administration was able to execute numerous projects in Kwami LGA and other parts of the state.

The senator representing Gombe North senatorial district, Senator Saidu Ahmed Alkali, while speaking at the rally, explained that Governor Inuwa has done marvelously in advancing the cause of the people of the state through execution of quality projects that encourage human capital development.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said a renewed mandate for the APC in the state and country is a mandate for sustainable economic growth and development.

The campaign coordinator of Tinubu/Shettima in Gombe State, Dr Jamilu Ishiyaku Gwamna, appealed to voters to elect the APC from top to bottom so that the bounties associated with oil exploitation in the state and Governor Inuwa’s landmark initiatives cannot be truncated.