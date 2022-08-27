Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has approved the appointment of 12 permanent secretaries to fill existing vacancies.

The state’s head of civil service, Bappayo Yahaya, who announced the approval in a press release, said the appointments were in line with the present administration’s commitment towards reinvigorating the civil service and the resolve to ensure that deserving civil servants attain the peak of their career before retirement.

According to him, the permanent secretaries were appointed based on their outstanding performances at the promotion examinations and interviews in each local government area.

He said other factors considered included suitability in terms of credentials, experience, hard work and seniority.

“With this development, each local government will now have at least two permanent secretaries based on the existing vacancies, making them 22.

The new permanent secretaries are: Yambiyu Idris Buba –Balanga local government, Dr Danladi Molta – Billiri local government, Danladi Adamu – Dukku local government, Mohammed Kolo Bajoga – Funakaye local government and Larai Maigari- Kaltungo local government.

The others are; Abubakar Daudu Gadam – Kwami local government, Suleiman Musa Kwami- Kwami local government, Ahmed Kasimu Abdullahi-Nafada local government, Mohammed Mohammed Galadima- Nafada local government, Modi D. Shelpidi – Shongom local government, Iranius M. Mamman – Yamaltu/Deba local government and Abubakar Hassan- Yamaltu/Deba local government.

According to the head of service, the appointments take immediate effect.