The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the recent move by the Bauchi State government to lease or sell six viable properties in the state, describing it as out of personal interest.

According to the state government, six public properties have been listed for privitasation including the Bauchi Fertilizer Company, Bauchi Meat Factory, Galambi Cattle Ranch, Bauchi Furniture, Zaranda Hotel and Wikki Hotels and Tours.

But addressing a press conference yesterday, the state chairman of the APC, Mr Babayo Aliyu Misau, called on Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to commence an investigation into the sale.

He said despite the laudable contributions to the economy of the state, the state government was still planning to sell them.

He described the development as shady, questionable and clearly adverse to the collective interest and well-being of people of the state.

He said, “Bauchi State derives no meaningful benefit in any of the following transactions which include the leasing of Zaranda hotels for 25 years at N1.2 billion, leasing Wikki Hotels for 25 years at N200 million, selling Bauchi Meat Factory which is worth billions of naira at the cheap rate of N301 million, disposing of Bauchi State Fertilizer and Blending Company at N400 million, sale of Gallambi Cattle Ranch at N150 million and Bauchi State Furniture Company also dashed out at a negligible amount that is far less than its current value.

“More worrisome is the fact that the N2.251 billion to be realised as proceeds of the transactions is too meagre, considering the multi-billions current financial value of the disposed industries. The purchasing companies: AY Shafa Ltd, New Frontier Ltd, H and Y Global Ventures and Butfield Ltd are directly or indirectly linked to Governor Bala Mohammed as business partners and close associates.

“This is an indication that the entire transactions and bidding process were apparently compromised in gross violation of due process and oath of office.”