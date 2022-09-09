Chairman of the board of directors of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), Abbas Mohammed Jega, has expressed gratitude to Kebbi State governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for his continued support for the company.

Jega said the disposition has enabled the company to supply electricity to the people of the state.

He made the commendation yesterday in Birnin Kebbi when he led the company’s board of directors on a courtesy visit to Governor Abubakar Bagudu.

The KEDCO chairman said the governor’s commitment to provision of financial and material support to the company has boosted its operations.

Jega told Bagudu that they were in the state to meet with critical stakeholders on better ways of serving them.

He assured the governor that the newly constituted board members of the company have resolved to ensure that justice and better services were maintained in line with the yearning and aspirations of customers.

Bagudu who was represented at the event by the secretary to the state government (SSG), Babale Umar Yauri, also assured Jega of his continued support until the end of his tenure in office.