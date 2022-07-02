Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has restated his administration’s commitment to ensuring self-sufficiency and sustainable food security through agriculture and livestock production for the overall improvement in the socio-economic status of the citizenry, especially rural dwellers that are predominantly farmers.

He stated this at the flag-off of the 2022 mass vaccination campaign against trans-boundary animal diseases for the North-East Zone at Dadinkowa, Gombe State.

The targeted diseases include contagious bovine pleuropneumonia, (CBPPV), foot and mouth disease (FMDV), Pest Des Petits Ruminants (PPRV) and Newcastle disease (ND) among others.

Governor Inuwa noted that the diseases have high mortality rate and are easily contagious with the potential to spread rapidly, thereby causing socio-economic and public health consequences in the states and the nation in general.

He explained that his administration’s efforts are geared towards the eradication of these diseases through massive annual vaccination campaign to contain the livestock diseases and achieve herd immunity for prevention and possible eradication.

The governor noted that the occasion demonstrates the government’s commitment to boost animals’ health, production as well as prevent setbacks in livestock management by control of Trans-Boundary Animal Diseases (TAD).

He said, “The targeted diseases include contagious bovine pleuropneumonia, (CBPPV), foot and mouth disease (FMDV), Pest Des Petits Ruminants (PPRV) and Newcastle disease (ND) among others. Let me therefore assure you of our commitment to sustaining this campaign for general improvement of livestock production in the state and across the region.

“To reduce the impact of these diseases on our peasant pastoralists, this administration, despite scarcity of funds has procured enough vaccines and other veterinary equipment for the vaccination exercise”.

Governor Inuwa assured of his administration’s commitment to agricultural development especially the livestock sector, being one of the mainstays for livelihood and economic emancipation of the people in the North-East Zone, saying “Our desire is to transform the Livestock sub-sector in Gombe State”.