Happy Birthday to you, Engr. Micheal Ifeanyi Anoka, the Honourable Commissioner for Urban Renewal, Delta State.

On this special day, I want you to know how much you mean to us, your kindness, laughter, and support have made such a positive impact on our lives. I hope this year brings you as much joy as you bring to everyone around you. May all your dreams come true and may you find happiness in every moment. Cheers to another wonderful Year!!!

From Amb. Dr. Bernardette Erommaose Nwokoro,

Founder Erommaose Nwokoro Foundation