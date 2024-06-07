Ad

Google’s AI-powered research and writing assistant is getting a big upgrade, expanding to over 200 countries and territories around the world.

Last summer, Google introduced NotebookLM, an AI-powered research and writing assistant. Today, the global technology company has unveiled the upgraded version of NotebookLM, which is now using Gemini 1.5 Pro, to over 200 countries and territories around the world.

In a press statement, released on Thursday, Google said, “Our goal from the beginning with NotebookLM has been to create a tool to help you understand and explore complex material, make new connections from information, and get to your first draft faster.

“You can upload sources — your research notes, interview transcripts, corporate documents — and instantly NotebookLM becomes an expert in the material that matters most to you.”

Today’s upgrade introduces several new features, as NotebookLM now supports Google Slides and web URLs as sources, along with Google Docs, PDFs and text files; Inline citations now take you directly to supporting passages in your sources, so you can easily fact-check the AI response or dive deeper in the original text; Notebook guide gives you a high-level understanding of your sources by converting them into useful formats like FAQs, Briefing Docs or Study Guides.

