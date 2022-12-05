A frontline monarch, Onijagbo of Ijagbo in Oyun local government area of Kwara State, Oba Salawudeen Fagbemi Obembe II, is dead.

Oba Fagbemi died on Monday at the age of 110.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has meanwhile, commiserated with the people of Ijagbo on the death of Oba Fagbemi.

The governor’s condolence message was contained in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to the Oyun Traditional Council, the good people of Ijagbo, the immediate and extended families of His Royal Highness. We especially mourn with the learned silk Prince Lateef Fagbemi and his siblings on this loss.

“Kabiesi was in a class of his own in wisdom, patience, and love for his people. He was a great servant of God. He will be sorely missed by all and sundry.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We beseech Allah to grant the monarch Al-Jannah Firdaus and comfort the family and the entire Ijagbo community,” the governor said in the statement.