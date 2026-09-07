Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has approved the appointment of two new commissioners and other key officials to various positions of responsibility in the state government, with immediate effect.

A statement issued by the Media Coordinator/Liaison Office of the SSG, Ibrahim Baba Saleh said the two appointees, Dauda Alhaji Idi and Dr Abubakar Bukar Kagu, have been appointed as Commissioners and members of the Yobe State Executive Council, subject to screening and confirmation by the Yobe State House of Assembly, in accordance with the law.

Other appointments approved by the governor include Prof Musa Alabe as Acting Executive Chairman of the Yobe State Senior Secondary Education Board and Shuaibu Muhammad Guza as the Executive Secretary of the Yobe State Scholarship Board.

Dr Abdulkareem Sarki Karasuwa was appointed Focal Person/Coordinator of the proposed Yobe State Institute of Biomedical Engineering, Science and Technology (YIBEST), while Hon Abdullahi Bazuwa was appointed Acting General Manager of the Senator Mamman B. Ali Ultra-Modern Market, Potiskum.

Bakura Abba Murfama was also appointed Acting General Manager of Yobe Line, while Abubakar Baba Dada (Bosco) was appointed Chairman of the Senator Mamman B. Ali Ultra-Modern Market Board.

The governor further approved the appointment of Alhaji Ibrahim Guru Gubzu, Alhaji Abbas Baaba, Alhaji Adamu Yaro, Alhaji Abdulmalik Umaru (AUM) and Alhaji Hussaini Gadaka as members of the Senator Mamman B. Ali Ultra-Modern Market Board, alongside a representative of Yobe Investment Company Limited.

Usman Albishir was appointed State Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme, while Hon Alhaji Baba Gishiwari was appointed Senior Liaison Officer.

The appointments were formally conveyed in separate letters signed by the Secretary to the Yobe State Government, Dr Mohammed Goje, communicating the governor’s approval.