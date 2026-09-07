The Secretary to the Yobe State Government, Dr Mohammed Goje, has inspected the ongoing rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of the 72-kilometre Buni-Gari-Teteba Road, commending the contractor for the progress recorded less than three weeks after mobilisation to site.

A statement issued by the Media Coordinator/Liaison Office of the SSG, Ibrahim Baba Saleh said the project, awarded to Greyland Construction Limited on July 16, 2026, has a completion period of 8 months.

Briefing the SSG during the inspection, the site engineer of the project, Engr. Iliya Ngita, explained that the various stages of the work achieved, including site clearance, earthworks and asphalt laying, as the construction team continued operations along the route maintaining that the early progress was made possible by the contractor’s mobilisation of adequate manpower, equipment and other resources to the project site.

Inspecting the ongoing sections of the road, Dr Goje expressed satisfaction with the pace of work and urged the contractor to sustain the momentum throughout the duration of the project.

He, however, emphasised that speed must not come at the expense of quality, stressing the need for strict compliance with approved engineering specifications and construction standards.

The SSG said the state government would continue to monitor the project closely to ensure that it is completed within the contractual period and delivers lasting value to the people of Yobe.

According to him, the Buni-Gari-Teteba Road is strategically important to the state, as its completion will enhance connectivity between communities, facilitate the movement of people and agricultural produce, improve access to markets and strengthen economic activities along the corridor.

Dr Goje further noted that the project reflects the administration’s broader infrastructure development agenda aimed at opening communities, improving transportation networks and creating an enabling environment for socio-economic development.

He assured that the government would maintain regular monitoring of major projects across the state to promote accountability, ensure value for money and guarantee timely delivery.