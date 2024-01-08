The Yobe State governor, Hon Mai Mala Buni has inaugurated the committee for the conduct of 2023 to 2024 Nigeria Demographic Health Survey (NDHS).

A statement issued by the Press Secretary to the deputy governor Hussaini Mai Sule said the governor had while inaugurating the committee at the government house Damaturu noted with satisfaction that the National population commission has commenced the exercise since December 2023.

Buni, represented by his deputy, Hon. Idi Barde Gubana (Wazirin Fune) disclosed that the survey is expected to provide the necessary data that will make positive contributions to the state and federal governments developmental initiatives, economic recovery as well as growth programmes as it relates to the healthcare service delivery.

The governor stated that the committee under the chairmanship of his deputy, Hon Idi Barde Gubana has four major terms of reference geared towards getting the required qualitative data on health for better planning.

“To collect high quality data on fertility levels and preference, contraceptive use, maternal and child health, childhood Mortality, childhood immunization, breast feeding and young child feeding practices, women, gender, nutritional status of the women and children, awareness regarding HIV/AIDS and other severely transmitted infections, female genital mutilation, fistula, tobacco use, tuberculosis, disability and other indications relevant for the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

“To assess factors that impact on maternal and neonatal health, including antenatal delivery care and treatment of pregnancy related conditions.

“To assess the nutritional status of women (15-49) years and children under age of 5 through anthropometric measures (height and weight).

“To conduct blood testing on women aged 15-49 years and children aged 6-59 months to estimate the prevalence of anemia,” he disclosed.

Buni, who explained that the task before the committee is enormous, expressed confidence that with the caliber and capability of the members, the team will deliver.

The 11-man committee under has the Yobe State deputy governor, Hon Idi Barde Gubana (Wazirin Fune) as chairman while the Secretary to the state government, Hon commissioner Women Affairs, Hon commissioner Home affairs information and culture, Hon commissioner for Local Government and chieftaincy affairs, and Hon Commissioner National Population Commission (Federal) will serve as members.

Other members include the ALGON Chairman, ES primary healthcare, Executive Director SACA; Director General YOGIS while the Permanent Secretary Political Affairs will serve as member and Secretary of the committee.