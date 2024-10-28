The Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni (Chiroman Gujba) has received in audience the newly posted state comptroller of Nigeria Immigration Service, Sule Sani Jega.

Buni, represented by his deputy, Hon Idi Barde Gubana (Wazirin fune) congratulated the new comptroller over the posting reiterating the readiness of the state government towards working hand in hand with security operatives adding that synergy remained the only way to curb the growing rate of insecurity especially in the border areas.

According to a statement issued from the Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Hussaini Mai Sule emphasized the importance of inter-governmental collaboration in resolving insecurity among other crises.

The governor reassured the commitments of his administration towards supporting the new comptroller in executing his responsibilities.

In an introductory remark, the new comptroller, Sule S. Jega commended the state for its support to the service urging for more for better results.

He said a harmonious working relationship between the state government and security agencies will facilitate peaceful coexistence and a secured environment for all citizens.

Jega promised to synergy with other security outfits to the fight against border insecurity and other crimes.