As part of measures to enhance economic activities especially exportation, the Yobe State governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has presented Certificate of Occupancy and Right of Occupancy of 300 hectares of land to the Nigeria Export Processing Zone Agency (NEPZA) to support its activities in the state.

A statement issued by the director general Press Affairs and Media to the Governor, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed said Buni has while presenting the Certificates to the executive director Trade and Investment of the Agency, Alhaji Usman Bakori, Governor urged the agency to use the land effectively and efficiently.

The governor stated, “You should ensure efficient and speedy use of the land to enhance development.

“Government deliberately allocated the land to the agency close to the cargo Airport to stimulate trade and business activities in the state,” he said.

Governor Buni added that the government will continue to support the agency and all other partners to fast track development in the state.

“You have a great role to play in promoting export of Agricultural produce including sesame seeds, Gum Arabic, livestock and other crops that are produced in great commercial quantities in the state.

“We look forward to seeing your presence and performance soon in the state,” Buni said.

The Executive Director of the Agency, Alh. Usman Bakori, commended Governor Buni for allocating the land to the agency.

“We deeply appreciate this gesture and wish to assure you that development on the land would soon commence.

“The Certificates have equipped us to hasten development on the land,” Bakori assured.