Members of the defunct Supreme Military Council (SMC) who ordered the annulment of June 12, 1993 presidential election were under the control of the Holy Spirit, former senate chief whip, Senator Roland Owie, said yesterday.

In a statement he issued, Owie stated that “The annulment was to tell the world that those who are evil won’t go unpunished and whatever we sow, we will reap. Therefore, celebrating June 12, is the celebration of retributive justice”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Beloved, whatever we do in this world we should always remember that there is God! There is Heaven!! There is Hell!!!,” he added.

Senator Owie contended that “June 12 election was a retributive event on the wicked, for The word of God says: ‘Evil shall slay the wicked: And they that hate the righteous shall be desolate (Ps.34.v.21).’”

He added that June 12, 1993, was “An event with which The Almighty God showed that all powers belonged to Him. That event showed that God heard the prayers of our great leaders, amongst whom are, late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, Alhaji Adamu Ciroma, Gen. Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, and millions of Nigerians who were betrayed at various times by the principal actors and their collaborators, who were to be the major beneficiaries of the success of that election of June 12”.

Senator Owie listed the supposed beneficiaries to include “The person/persons who turned a clearly business transaction of Maroko land issue to a political issue, in order to dent the image of Chief Obafemi Awolowo who was the UPN presidential candidate, at the heat of the 1978/79 presidential campaigns.

“The person/persons who lobbied the military government then, to expunge the provision for electoral college in the Transition Decree of 1978, their shifting the ‘Political goal post’ during the political match, when they realised that majority of the NASS members of the then UPN, NPP, PRP, and GNPP were ready to vote Chief Obafemi Awolowo at the Electoral College. ( I was a participant then as a UPN member of the then HR).

“The person/persons whose presidential aspirant lost the presidential nomination of the NPN at the Kano Convention in 1982 and thereafter they encouraged their friends in the military to overthrow the Shagari Government.

“The person/persons who used his/their connections with the military hierarchy and got the major contenders for the presidential slot in NRC and SDP disqualified that enabled their candidate to have a field day.”