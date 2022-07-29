Governor of Akwa Ibom State Udom Emmanuel has stressed the need for security agencies to be on top of their game in tackling crimes.

Although regular petty crimes including cultism have ebbed, the governor urged the state commissioner of police to focus on the coastal communities, where sea pirates have taken over the waterways.

Therefore, to be combat-ready, Emmanuel has bolstered the security architecture with the donation of no fewer than 10 operational vehicles (Hilux Trucks) to the State Police Command.

Besides, the governor presented a Toyota Prado SUV, to the commissioner of police (CP), Olatoye Durosinmi, who was on a courtesy call on Emmanuel, at Government House, Uyo, the state capital, five weeks after assuming duties as the 31st commissioner of police in the state.

The governor, who recalled that the donation of the 10 trucks have brought to 45, the number of operational vehicles so far donated by his administration to the police and affirmed that he will meet the 100 vehicles target promised before leaving office next year.

He lauded Durosinmi’s interest in marine security, recalling that his administration had donated 18 gunboats with outboard engines to the marine unit of the State Police Command in recent times to enhance security on the state’s waterways.

He said: “Let me thank you for your special interest in marine security. I am aware of the tools that you need, we have tried our possible best to supply the gun-boats and new engines and in the past two weeks, we have acquired a lot.

“We have bought five earlier and you said they were not enough and we added 13, making it eighteen gun-boats in these few months. We will continue to improve on that and, I am sure you have seen that we have improved a lot on communication equipment. I believe if it is properly deplored it will help us a whole lot”.

The CP, who appreciated the gesture, vowed to rid the state of criminal elements.