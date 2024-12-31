Bauchi State governor Bala Mohammed hosted a heartwarming reunion with his 1971 classmates at his residence in Bauchi.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the event, held over lunch, was marked by laughter, nostalgia, and shared memories.

Governor Mohammed described the gathering as a celebration of friendships forged in childhood.

“These connections have profoundly influenced my life,” he said, expressing gratitude for the enduring bonds.

The reunion brought former classmates together to reminisce about their early years and the experiences that shaped their lives later. It was a joyful occasion filled with camaraderie and cherished moments.

Governor Mohammed called the day unforgettable, noting its significance in reminding everyone of the lasting value of early friendships.