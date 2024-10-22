Jigawa State governor, Umar Namadi, has met with President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja to discuss the recent tanker accident that struck the state, resulting in significant loss of lives.

The governor’s visit was both to welcome the President back from his annual leave and to provide a detailed update on the tanker fire incident, which has claimed the lives of 181 people, left 80 others hospitalised, and affected over 200 families.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, the Governor Namadi expressed his appreciation to the President for sending a delegation to Jigawa State immediately after the tragedy occurred.

“This action taken by Mr. President has been appreciated by the people of Jigawa State,” the governor said.

He also briefed the President on the state’s response efforts, including covering the medical bills of those affected and offering support to families to sustain their livelihoods.

When asked about the reasons behind the high casualty rate, Governor Namadi replied, “Are you asking God or asking me?”

He emphasised the state government’s commitment to ongoing relief and recovery efforts.

To prevent future occurrences, he said the Jigawa State government has established a high-powered committee, led by a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, to investigate the causes of the incident.

Additionally, President Tinubu has instructed the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to conduct a thorough investigation and propose permanent solutions to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

On whether the state would consider the prosecution of anyone found wanting, the governor stated that it would depend on the findings of the ongoing investigation.