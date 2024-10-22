The space has been opened for traders and customers to come together and transact in most relaxed atmosphere in Abuja as hundreds of vendors have indicated interest to be part of Women in Business (WIB) market fair.

This is expected to be one of the largest trade expos in Abuja in recent times, with chains of side attractions put in place to make shopping even more fun.

This is strategically organised to create opportunities for smart shoppers to get their items ready early enough before Christmas price hike sets in.

WIB Fair, which is the brainchild of Okads Seafood, has major sponsors, including MTN, Amstel, Bolt, Aquafina Water and Pay Ass.

The Convener, Ebiere Empere, while addressing the press in Abuja ahead of the event, said over 100 women exhibitors will enjoy a 100% discount, saying the N150,000 fee for space has been totally waived for them.

Describing the upcoming trade fair as an unmatched experience, Empere said the cardinal objective is to create a larger access to economic opportunities for women and assist them to enlarge their customer base

Empere, the CEO of Okads Seafood, said no fewer than 200 exhibitors will come and display their wares at highly affordable costs, making sales more easier and customers satisfied.

She reiterated her commitment to galvanize the potential women have for nation-building, calling on women vendors to start booking their stands to come and do business.

“This is beyond trade experience, there will be lots of fun to entertain shoppers and exhibitors. There will be a zone for parents to shop fantastic products for their kids as Christmas sets in.

“We want to redefine trade fair and we want to clear barriers that has held women back all the while. Our decision to offer free spaces for 100 women is a step towards enhancing their businesses and network of customers. We don’t want to leave anyone behind,” she stated.

The trade fair comes up November 1—3 at Old Parade Ground, Garki Abuja, from 10:00am to 9:00pm.