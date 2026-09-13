Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has mourned the passing of former Governor of Gongola State and erstwhile Minister of Industry, Alhaji Bamanga Muhammad Tukur, CON, describing his death as “a profound loss to Nigeria and a solemn moment for reflection on a life of distinguished public service, enterprise and national leadership.”

Tukur, who died on Saturday, September 12, 2026, aged 90, was a prominent businessman, politician and administrator whose career spanned the Nigerian Ports Authority, the Gongola State Government, the Federal Executive Council and the Peoples Democratic Party.

In a condolence statement issued on Sunday by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Linus Obogo, Otu described him as “a statesman of considerable stature” whose contributions helped shape important chapters of Nigeria’s political and economic history.

The Governor recalled Tukur’s service as General Manager of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Governor of the old Gongola State and Minister of Industry, as well as his tenure as National Chairman of the PDP from 2012 to 2014. Otu said these roles reflected “a life defined by service, experience and an abiding commitment to national development.”

He also acknowledged Tukur’s considerable contributions to African enterprise and investment, particularly through his leadership of the Africa Business Roundtable and the NEPAD Business Group.

According to Otu, his engagements on the continental stage demonstrated his “commitment to expanding opportunities for African business and advancing the economic development of the continent.”

The Governor said Tukur’s death carried special significance for Cross River because of his familial ties to the State through his wife and his substantial investments in the State. He described him as “a friend and stakeholder whose interests transcended geographical boundaries,” noting that his confidence in Cross River’s economic potential found expression in investments that contributed to the State’s development.

“His affection for Cross River and his confidence in its vast potential further distinguished him as a friend and stakeholder,” Otu said, adding that the late businessman’s connection to the State would remain a valued part of his legacy. “His relationship with Cross River was not merely familial; it was also expressed through enterprise, investment and a genuine belief in the possibilities of our people.”

Otu extended his condolences to Tukur’s family, the Government and people of Adamawa State, his wife and her Cross River family, political associates and the business community. “At this moment of profound grief, Cross River stands in solidarity with the Tukur family and all Nigerians mourning this monumental loss,” he said, praying that the bereaved would find strength and comfort in the legacy of the departed statesman.

The Governor prayed that Almighty Allah would reward Tukur’s good deeds and grant him _Al-Jannatul Firdaus_.

“Though his mortal journey has ended, the imprint of his service to Nigeria, his commitment to enterprise and his faith in the possibilities of our nation will endure,” Otu said, adding that Tukur’s remarkable life and contributions would remain a lasting part of Nigeria’s national history.