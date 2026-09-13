The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has expressed confidence that it can defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) if the 2027 general election is free and fair.

The ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, stated this during an interview on the Naija Unfiltered Podcast, while assessing the opposition party’s chances of unseating the APC amid the multiplicity of opposition groups ahead of the election.

Abdullahi said the ADC had no doubt about its ability to win the 2027 presidential election under a credible electoral process.

“Yes, we believe so. In a free and fair election, we have no doubt in my mind that we win this election,” he said.

However, the ADC spokesman expressed concern over the possibility of manipulation of the electoral process, saying the party was making preparations to protect its votes.

According to him, the opposition party was “ready for anything” as it approaches the 2027 elections.

“The challenge is: Will there be a fair and fair election. We are ready for that. We are ready for anything,” Abdullahi said.

He further alleged that the APC could attempt to manipulate the outcome of the election, stressing that the ADC would deploy measures to safeguard votes cast for its candidates.

“If you are dealing with these APC people, you have to be ready for anything quickly because we know that they want to steal the election. We will police our vote,” he said.

Abdullahi also referred to a recent comment attributed to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, regarding the outcome of the Osun State governorship election.

The ADC spokesman said Wike’s suggestion that he would have delivered Osun State to the APC if he were in the state raised concerns about attempts to influence electoral outcomes.

“What does that mean? That regardless of what the Osun people think, you have a way to deliver it. That’s confession,” he said.

Abdullahi further alleged that the ruling party had resorted to threats because it had lost the support of Nigerians.

“We know Nigerians have abandoned them. They know Nigerians have abandoned them, and that’s why they are threatening everybody,” he said.

He said the ADC was therefore approaching the 2027 general election with a strategy focused not only on winning votes but also on ensuring that those votes were protected throughout the electoral process.