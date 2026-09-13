The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has urged voters in Delta State to prioritise competence, character and experience over ethnic, political and sectional considerations ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

President of the council, Comrade Babangida Onimisi Isa, made the call at a press conference in Abuja, where he declared the council’s support for Engineer Isaac Igbeko Esho in the 2027 Delta State governorship election.

Isa said the youth movement was seeking a new kind of leadership capable of translating the potential of young people into tangible economic opportunities.

According to him, voters should assess candidates based on “capacity, character, competence, experience, compassion and commitment,” rather than ethnic or sectional considerations.

He said, “Let us support a candidate who understands the world beyond politics. Let us support a man who has built businesses.”

Isa described Eshor as a maritime engineer, marine operations consultant, shipping and logistics executive, entrepreneur and philanthropist with over 15 years of professional experience.

He said Eshor’s experience in marine operations, logistics, business management and consultancy could be brought to bear on efforts to attract investment and create employment opportunities in Delta State.

The youth council president also cited Eshor’s reported involvement in skills acquisition, youth empowerment, educational support and medical assistance through the Fokon Foundation as part of the reasons for the endorsement.

Isa said the state needed leadership that would create opportunities for young people to acquire skills, establish businesses and secure dignified employment rather than depend solely on government appointments.

He urged Delta youths to participate actively in the 2027 election and make their choices based on the capacity of candidates to deliver development and economic opportunities.

Responding to the endorsement, Eshor said, if elected, his administration would prioritise the development of a maritime economy and establish a technical maritime training centre in Delta State.

He said the centre would provide practical training for young people, irrespective of their educational background, with the aim of preparing them for employment and entrepreneurship in the maritime sector.

“I want to make Delta State a maritime hub where people from all over the world will come to Delta State,” Eshor said.

The AAC candidate also said his administration would seek to harness the state’s gas resources for electricity generation and expand technical training for young people.

Eshor said he would introduce free education from primary to secondary school and provide monthly allowances for pupils and students, as well as free medical care for elderly residents.

He also promised to pursue legislation to institutionalise some of the proposed programmes so that they would not be easily reversed by subsequent administrations.

Eshor further criticised the performance of the state government, alleging that despite substantial federal allocations, the state had not achieved commensurate development.

He challenged Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to a public debate on the state’s blue economy plans and other development policies.

The AAC candidate said his administration, if elected, would focus on job creation, maritime development, electricity generation, education and social welfare.