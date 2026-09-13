The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has expressed sadness over the passing of a former governor of the defunct Gongola State (now Adamawa and Taraba States), Alhaji Bamanga Muhammad Tukur.

Tukur, a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Bamanga Tukur passed away on Saturday—three days to his 91st birthday.

Speaker Abbas, in a condolence message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, described Bamanga Tukur’s demise as a huge loss to the business and political communities, noting that the deceased was an elder statesman whose marks will remain indelible in the country’s history.

The speaker said apart from Bamanga Tukur’s exemplary foray in public administration, governance, industry, politics, and pan-African business leadership, he was also a devoted Muslim who propagated Islam and blessed humanity with his wealth.

He added that Tukur, as national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), contributed immensely to the improvement of Nigerian democracy and standard political practices.

Speaker Abbas condoled Bamanga Tukur’s family, members of his community, business and political associates, as well as the government and the people of Adamawa (his home state) and Taraba States.

The speaker prayed to Allah (SWT) to forgive Alhaji Bamanga Tukur his mistakes and grant him Jannatul Firdausi.