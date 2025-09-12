Katstina State Governor, Dikko Radda has stated that persistent insecurity and the need for careful planning were the main reasons why a handful of his campaign pledges have not been completed.

Speaking while hosting a delegation from Sabuwa local government area at Government House, Katsina, Governor Radda explained that violent attacks in some rural areas have slowed key infrastructure projects, including the ₦18.9 billion Sabuwa Tashar Bawa Road.

“Our administration is ready with funds, but contractors cannot mobilise until safety is assured,” he said.

The governor stressed that disciplined policy implementation remained the guide for his administration’s ‘Building Your Future’ agenda.

“We have achieved about 90 percent of our promises because we follow a structured plan,” he noted.

He added that the remaining projects required stable security and thorough design to avoid the failures of past governments.

Radda assured residents that once peace efforts with repentant bandits take firmer hold, the delayed projects will move forward and his administration will deliver on every commitment.