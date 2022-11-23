Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has unveiled N148.958 billion to the state House of Assembly as the budget for 2023.

In his presentation yesterday, Governor Sule said N90.619 billion was for recurrent expenditure representing 60.84 percent of the total budget.

He said the sum of N58.338 billion was for the capital expenditure representing 39.16 percent of the total budget.

The governor lauded the lawmakers for the synergy as well the commitment in ensuring that the state experience faster development.

“The Hon. Speaker and members, I am delighted to lay before you a total budget size of N148.958 billion for the 2023 fiscal year,” he said.

Sule said the education sector got the highest allocation with N37.87 billion while health sector received N18.61 billion while agriculture and water resources took N11.26 billion.

In his response, the speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, expressed satisfaction with the budget and assured governor Sule of its speedy passage.

Abdullahi also assured the governor of good working relationship in order to bring the needed dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

He said the budget performance was 65 percent and attributed the slow pace to paucity of funds, adding that the assembly passed 46 bills into law.